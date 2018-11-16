Google’s Black Friday deals including up to $200 off a Pixel 3 phone

The Google Store, unlike many other retailers in the world, is holding off on pushing through with Black Friday sales until… Thanksgiving. Makes sense to us.

In any case, we’re looking at a fast discount on the latest Made by Google products include a fair chop off the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. Oh, yeah, and there are also dedicated Cyber Monday deals to look out for, too.

Here’s the lowdown:

From Thursday, November 22

Save $150 on a Pixel 3 (from $649) or $200 on a Pixel 3 XL (from $699)

$50 off a Google Home Hub ($99)

$24 off a Google Home Mini ($25)

$50 off Google Home ($79) and Google Home Max ($349)

$10 off Chromecast ($25)

$20 off Chromecast Ultra ($49)

$50 off Google Pixel Buds ($109)

$39 off a Chromecast + Google Home Mini ($45)

From Monday, November 26

Buy a Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL, get a free Google Home Hub and $50 in Google Store credit (a $199 value)

Buy a Google Home Hub, Google Home and Google Wifi 3-pack and save $129 ($448)

Buy two Google Home Max speakers, save $150 ($648)

Head to the source link below this story for more info.

Can’t wait that long? Buy a Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL right now from the Google Store, get a second one half off.