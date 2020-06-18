A platform where you can find ideas and inspirations, explore more about your hobbies, and where you can create boards that show off your collection. Sounds like Pinterest, right? Well, that also happens to be the premise of Keen, a web and Android app developed by Google’s experimental projects division – Area 120.

Using Keen on desktop and mobile

On Keen, you can collect interesting content from across the internet and get more recommendations suited to your hobbies. Such a personalized dashboard -or Keen, in Google’s lingo – can be both private or public, and can be collaboratively shared with others as well. Google says it will leverage the power of Search and Machine Learning to help users find more relevant content.

Users can also follow keens created by others and get notified when new content is added to it. “Keen isn’t intended to be a place to spend endless hours browsing. Instead, it’s a home for your interests: a place to grow them, share them with loved ones and find things that will help in making this precious life count,” wrote CJ Adams, co-founder of Keen, in a blog post.

