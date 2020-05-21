On Global Accessibility Awareness Day, Google has announced a host of features that are targeted at people with cognitive disabilities. The key announcement was the arrival of Action Blocks as a dedicated app, which allows users to create custom Google Assistant commands and put it as a shortcut on the home screen for easy access.

Android Blocks

Any task that the Google Assistant is able to perform (make calls, send texts, play music, control smart home devices, etc.) can be transformed into an action block. For ease of identification, users can assign it any image from within their phone’s library and put it on the home screen for one-touch access.

The app, as mentioned above, is aimed at people with cognitive disabilities and mobility issues, and can also be used by caregivers who can set up the commands for the needy. Action Blocks app is compatible with devices running Android 5.0 or higher, and is now available to download on the Play Store.

Source: Google

