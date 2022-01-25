Google’s 2022 Chromecast will go against cheap Roku and Amazon Fire TV streaming devices

Yesterday, we reported that Google is working on the next version of Chromecast. At the time, we only had the information that the product was internally known as 'Boreal' and Google is targeting a 2022 release for the device. Now we have received some more information from Protocol, which claims that the upcoming Google Chromecast will be a cheap streaming device and will go against the likes of cheap Roku and Amazon Fire TV streaming devices.

According to the report, the 2022 Chromecast from Google will feature low-end hardware. It won't be a replacement for the current Chromecast with Google TV. Instead, it will be limited to Full HD streaming — the current Chromecast with Google TV offers 4K streaming — and could be marketed as "Chromecast HD with Google TV".

The report suggests that it will be powered by Amlogic S805X2 CPU and Mali-G31 GPU — both no-so-powerful SoCs. However, the chipset will support the AV1 video codec and HDR10+ playback. It will have 2GB RAM, but there's no information on how much storage will be offered with the device. Interestingly, the report claims that Google will still include a remote in the box for controlling the TV's software.

As noted before, the new AV1 codec developed by Google is said to be 30% better in terms of compression than H.265. This allows for faster streaming all while consuming less amount of data. Netflix and YouTube already stream some of their content to compatible devices in this new video codec.

The streaming stick will still run on the new Google TV UI, though. Low-end hardware doesn't mean Google will distinguish between the software on the two Google Chromecast versions. In fact, a report from AndroidPolice claims that the streaming device is said to run on Google TV UI on top of Android TV 12. Even the current-gen Chromecast with Google TV ships with Android TV 10.

There's no word on the product's release yet. Google hosts its annual product launch in the fall, and it's expected that the search engine giant will unveil its next-generation Chromecast at the event. As for the price, the "Chromecast HD with Google TV" is said to cost less than $49.99. Google still retails its three-year-old Chromecast 2nd generation for $30, so it's possible that this Chromecast is a replacement for that.

What are your expectations from the 2022 Chromecast? Would you be interested in buying a 1080p streaming device in 2022? Let us know in the comments section below!

Chromecast with Google TV Chromecast with Google TV is the latest streaming device from the Mountain View giant. It has the all-new Android TV with Google TV UI, a much-improved experience, support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, and now comes with a remote as well. Check out all the deals on the devices using the links given below!

Source: Protocol | Via: 9to5Google, AndroidPolice