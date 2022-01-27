This might be the alternative Google could offer legacy G Suite users

Only available for those with 10 or fewer users and those who don't use their accounts for business purposes

Google announced that all G Suite legacy users would be transferred over to the paid version of Workspace, and it forced all administrators to either pay up, or risk getting their accounts deactivated. Needless to say, Google received a lot of upset complaints, and some even went as far as preparing a lawsuit against the company for breaking its promises. Google recently added a new FAQ section to the G Suite legacy page, that mentions how users can continue using the service without paying, but there's a catch.

Spotted by Ron Amadeo, from Ars Technica (via 9to5Google), the new FAQ section mentions “What if I use G Suite legacy free edition for personal use and don’t want to upgrade to a Google Workspace subscription.”

The section acknowledges the upset customers who have used the free, legacy service previously and offers a solution of some sort. Accounts with less than “10 or fever users” who wish not to sign up for the paid Workspace plan can sign into their accounts and provide more information. This, however, only seems to be available for users who don’t use their accounts for business purposes.

“Upgrading to a Google Workspace subscription is a seamless transition for all customers currently on the G Suite legacy free edition. However, we understand some customers may not use their G Suite legacy free edition for business and may be interested in other options. If you have 10 or fewer users in your group and do not use your G Suite legacy free edition for business, please sign in to your administrator account to provide more information. Sign in to an administrator account (doesn't end in gmail.com). Note that even if you decide you don't want to upgrade to Google Workspace, you'll still retain access to additional Google services and paid content purchased though non-Google Workspace services made with your legacy edition account (such as movies purchased on Google Play).”

Are you happy with the proposed solution by Google? Does this solve the problem that was introduced last week? Let us know in the comments!