Google Workspace has a new free plan, but there’s a catch

Just a few days after unveiling a new look for the Gmail Workspace accounts, Google has introduced a new Workspace plan that's free of cost. The new plan is totally free. It means that there is no "trial period" or anything. It doesn't even require you to add your credit card. However, there's one big catch.

The new free plan, called the Workspace Essentials Starter plan, offers access to most of the Google Workspace services like Sheets, Drive, Docs, Meet, Chat, Keep, and others. However, it doesn’t offer access to Gmail — which is probably the most used Google Workspace service. Here are all the services the Workspace Essentials Starter plan offers access to:

Google Drive

Google Docs

Google Sheets

Google Slides

Google Forms

Google Chat

Google Calendar

Google Meet

Google Sites

Google Keep

If you're a business owner who uses an Exchange Server or has set up an internal mail server, this plan could be the best option for you. You get 15GB of storage for Drive and Google's various productivity tools. You can add up to 25 team members to one team and you can have multiple teams under one domain. And when you and your team get accustomed to Google's Workspace, you can upgrade to full-fat Workspace accounts that are available for as low as $6 per month.

Google says that the Workspace Essentials Starter Plan is "rolling out over a multiple-week period and might not be available in some regions until mid-February, 2022."

Source: Google | Via: AndroidPolice