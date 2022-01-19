Google will stop making YouTube Original shows

Google announced YouTube Originals back in 2016. Originals were led by Susanne Daniels, and it included scripted movies and shows that focused on larger and more popular YouTube creators such as PewDiePie. Google will stop making YouTube Originals in the future. YouTube instead will focus on funding YouTube Kids Fund and the Black Voices Fund, programs that were created back in 2020.

The news was announced by the Chief Business Officer, Robert Kyncl, who shared the news on Twitter (via TheVerge):

YouTube announced that the subscriber-only shows received more than 250 million views back in 2017, and shortly after, YouTube started offering the Originals for free to all users, using the ad-supported mechanism. Some of the new programs featured big-name celebrities such as Katy Perry and Kevin Hart.

Since YouTube Originals became available, the platform made very few shows and movies, and it lacked behind other big studios – although, it never aimed to compete with them; instead, it was offering even one more reason for users to see their favorite creators and continue enjoying the content on the big red service. YouTube said that it would honor existing commitments for shows and movies, and it will get in touch with creators in the coming days.

In other, but related news, YouTube is offering new annual subscription plans for YouTube Premium and YouTube Music platforms, and you can now sign up at a special price until the end of this week and save. We also shared how much you can save with the annual plan, and what regions are currently offering the special plan.

Have you subscribed to YouTube Premium to see exclusive YouTube Originals content, or did you ever watch any shows and movies on the platform? If so, what was your favorite show or movie? Let us know in the comments down below!