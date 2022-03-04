Google will soon allow you to disable Chrome OS automatic updates

Google's Chrome OS is one of the most easy-to-use and lightweight operating systems for laptops. The company keeps on improving and adding new features to the Chrome OS, and instead of asking users to manually download software updates on their Chromebooks, Google has an option wherein their laptops can automatically get updates.

According to a new report from 9to5Google, Google is now adding a new feature to the Chrome OS that will allow users to have a little bit more control over their Chromebooks by allowing them to turn off automatic updates. The report is based on a code change in Google's Chrome OS codebase. The code change suggests that Google is working to add a toggle to the settings of Chrome OS which will let the users choose whether or not their Chromebook should update automatically.

The report then cites the pop-up window that will show up when users will try to disable automatic updates. It says that users will be greeted with a pop-up reminding them of the reasons so as to why they might want to keep updates enabled. "Turn off automatic updates? Your device may no longer work properly, and you may experience security and performance issues," Chrome OS will display when disabling automatic updates.

The report then cites possible reasons so as to why Google might be looking to add this feature. The publication says that Google might be looking to start rigorous testing of its new Chrome OS Flex with multiple updates being pushed every week. So, instead of bombarding users with updates every now and then, it might be looking to give users an option to manually update their Chrome OS device.

There's no word on when the feature will show up on Chrome OS.

