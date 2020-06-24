Google has announced a major policy update regarding how it stores user data for its ad business. Google currently offers users an option to delete their web data automatically after a period of 3 months or 18 months on a periodic basis, which includes search, location, and voice command information given to Google Assistant.

Now, Google is enabling the auto-delete feature by default for new users. So, if new users haven’t taken any action to review and delete their data, Google will automatically delete it after a span of 18 months. Also, if you are enabling the option for the first time from the My Activity section, it will set the auto-deletion period to 18 months.

If you’ve already enabled it, Google won’t change the settings, but it will remind you about the new data retention policy via in-app notifications and emails. Moreover, Google is also extending the new policy to YouTubewhere auto-delete will be set to 36 months by default if you create a new account or turn on your YouTube History for the first time.”

Source: Google

You May Also Like
Instagram will allow creators to hawk their merchandise in the app
Creators will soon be able to sell merchandise on Instagram by using shopping tags that direct the audience to their website for making the purchase.
Opera 69 for desktop brings Twitter integration in the sidebar
You can now keep up with your direct messages, launch a quick Twitter search, or just scroll through the timeline in search a funny meme from the sidebar.
Instagram to review how harassment, content distribution rules affect Black users
The Facebook-owned company will also assess the underlying systems to make sure that risks posed by algorithmic bias are brought under control.