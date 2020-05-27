Google, just like every other Silicon Valley giant, has adopted the remote work mantra as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc. Regarding the same, the company’s chief Sundar Pichai has explained in a blog post that Google is acclimatizing with this new workflow and is chalking out plans for the future, one of which involves giving $1,000 as an allowance to employees working from home.

Pichai notes that the company will give each Googler a sum of $1,000 (or the equivalent value in their country) as an allowance to cover the expense of furniture and other necessary equipment such as computing machines while they work from home. It is definitely a considerate move from Google, especially for employees who might not have the necessary gear for remote work.

In order to keep employees motivated, Google will encourage the sharing of in-office experiences virtually, focusing primarily on health and wellness. These activities include cooking and nutrition lessons from Google chefs and online fitness training.

Source: Google Blog