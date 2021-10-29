pixel 6 out of stock

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are some of the most highly anticipated smartphones of 2021. The smartphone series was officially unveiled on October 19 and made available a few days ago. However, with the ongoing chip shortage and unforeseen demand, it seems that Google is having issues fulfilling the demand. The company has put up a banner on the top of its Google Store saying that due to the “high demand, some models of the Pixel 6 Pro may be out of stock or have long delivery times.”

Ever since the pre-orders for Google Pixel 6 series went live, people have been having issues buying it. On the day of launch, people were getting the #R013 error on the checkout page and the store also had a weird issue with the delivery dates. Now, Google has confirmed that it’s facing issues with the Pixel 6 Pro demand. The US store has a big banner upfront that takes the users to the Google support page that says:

Pixel 6 Pro stock and delivery times
“Due to high demand, some models of the Pixel 6 Pro may be out of stock or have long delivery times. As we mentioned above, you can get notified when they’re back in stock, or you can check out other authorized retailers that may have them available (US only).”

The situation isn’t better at third-party sellers as well. The Pixel 6 Pro is out of stock at Amazon since day one and B&H has listed 6 Pro as “coming soon.” The phone isn’t available at Best Buy as well. But if you want to grab a Pixel 6 Pro from AT&T, the phone is available at select locations. You can buy a Pixel 6 Pro from both AT&T and best Buy using the links given below.

