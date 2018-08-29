Google updates Wear OS with one-swipe access for all notifications, health, Feed
Months after re-dubbing Android Wear the more generic name of Wear OS, Google has taken the next step: redesigning its interface.
It will take just one swipe to access a category of items from the main watchface. Going to the bottom will bring up notifications — all at once with a scroll, not one by one with swipe after swipe. Users will be able to send Smart Replies to messaging prompts or respond, as always, via voice dictation.
To the left is Google’s Feed with a list of calendar appointments, commute status and weather updates. Google Assistant inserts suggestions for nearby cafes for, say, a coffee date, or setting up a reminder to be at home to take in a package.
On the right are health features inspired by Apple’s fitness suite with the “rings” concept coming into play. Users can start workouts for several types of exercise and track progress throughout the day. Google Fit has crafted goals based on recommendations from the World Health Organization and the American Heart Association.
Finally, the top end will give users device settings with easy access to power saving, do not disturb and Google Pay toggles.
The new UI will be rolling out “over the next month,” but that pace may stray depending on device and region.
Discuss This Post