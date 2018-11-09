Google unable to repair Pixel 3 phones

With the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL phones announced a month ago, there are more and more in the wild. Not everyone is the cover or case type of smartphone owner. Many like to use their phones without any sort of protection, but that exposes the smartphone to the risk of damage. If you have a Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL, Google is apparently unable to fix it.

There are several reports circulating on the internet that talk about Google’s inability to fix broken Pixel 3 phones. Some of them even mention that uBreakiFix is also incapable of doing any reparations because of the lack of components in stock. The only thing some locations have on stock is batteries, but nothing else. If you drop your phone and the glass gets shattered, like the report in the source link below, you will be, for the time being, stuck with a broken phone.

This is not a warranty issue. If your phone has a problem that is being covered by the warranty, you’ll probably get a replacement from Google. However, if you damage your phone, for now, you’re going to be stuck with it.

Image: 9to5google