Google seems to be prepping to introduce new features to its Google TV. The service is said to get support for separate profiles on its home page. Moreover, these profiles will be tailored for personal recommendations.

According to a report from 9To5Google, Google TV is getting updated. Since its launch, it has been possible to sign in with multiple Google Accounts. There is also an option for Kids profile, which shows content that is appropriate for a child’s age group.

That being said, if you have multiple adults in your family signed in to the common Google TV device, the home screen, and its recommendations are personalized to the tastes of the primary account. When you add a new account, you get a warning that says, “you won’t see recommendations for those accounts on the Google TV home screen.” However, this may be changing soon.

As per the report, the latest Google TV app, version 1.0.370 comes with early preparations for full support for profiles on the home screen. However, the folks over at the publication were unable to spot Google TV’s improved profile support live on our Chromecasts even after having the new update installed. The work is still in progress to offer separate recommendations to members of the household. The users will be able to add another account to their device to “have their own personalized Google TV experience.”

Plus, the Google TV homepage might get ready for better support of kids profiles. You will soon be able to create a separate space for a kid in your family with their favorite apps and content. Plus, you will be allowed to manage existing accounts in Settings and then Accounts & Sign in.