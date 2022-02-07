We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.

Google TV could get free channels, advanced parental controls

By Sanuj Bhatia February 7, 2022, 5:15 am
Google TV Source: Google

One of the biggest selling points of the new Chromecast has been the Google TV UI that comes with it. The new-looking UI allows users to access everything, from recommendations to live TV to apps and library, just from a single place. It seems that Google is now working to add more features to the Google TV UI.

According to a report from 9to5Google, Google is working on a 'Restricted Mode' for Google TV. As the name implies, the restricted mode will block age-inappropriate content from kids. You'll need to set a pin for this to work. However, it will only work on ad-supported free movies and TV shows when enabled.

According to the report, Google is also working on a 'Watchlist for Kids' feature. Currently, the Watchlist feature is not available on the Kids profile on Google TV. But, as per the report, Google could add the feature soon.

Lastly, the publication reports that the update for Google TV also mentions "Google TV Channels" and references to "freeplay". This could mean Google is adding more free channels to Google TV beyond the Pluto TV integration. Google has previously said that it plans to add more free content to Google TV.

As we know, Google is working on a new Chromecast that will compete against Roku and Amazon Fire Stick TV streaming devices, and these features could be introduced along with it soon.

Chromecast with Google TV

Chromecast with Google TV is the latest streaming device from the Mountain View giant. It has the all-new Android TV with Google TV UI, a much-improved experience, support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, and now comes with a remote as well. Check out all the deals on the devices using the links given below!

Via: 9to5Google

