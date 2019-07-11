Google Translate Instant Camera gets better with the latest upgrade

Google Translate Instant Camera feature is when you fire up your Google Translate app on your phone, use the camera to point to a text or sign in a different language, and the app automatically translates that to another language. This is something similar to the real-time translation feature in Google Lens.

60 more languages have been added, making the Google Translate Instant Camera feature able to transcribe from 88 languages to more than 100. The app is able to automatically detect the source language, and with the help of Neural Machine Translation (NMT) technology, it’s able to deliver better instant translations, reducing errors by 55-85 percent in certain language pairs.

Additionally, the feature inside the app has a revamped look that’s easier to use and navigate. If you want to check this out, make sure to download the latest version of the Google Translate from the Play Store.