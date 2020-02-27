Google translate is a great tool to help you understand contents that aren’t in your native language, and it has just added five more languages to its repertoire. This makes the service supports now 108 languages in total.

Google has just added support for five new languages to Google Translate. They will now be found in the Google Translate web app or extension, and they are: Kinyarwanda, Odia (Oriya), Tatar, Turkmen, and Uyghur. They have also added keyboard support for three of them; Tatar and Uyghur. Google is also working on a feature that would help people who are traveling to keep a database of key phrases to help them communicate, and we may even get a feature that would let the app capture and translate audio in real-time.

Isaac Caswell from Google explained in a blog post that:

Languages without a lot of web content have traditionally been challenging to translate, but through advancements in our machine learning technology, coupled with active involvement of the Google Translate Community, we’ve added support for five languages: Kinyarwanda, Odia (Oriya), Tatar, Turkmen and Uyghur. These languages, spoken by more than 75 million people worldwide, are the first languages we’ve added to Google Translate in four years, and expand the capabilities of Google Translate to 108 languages.

Source Android Central