Google has announced plans to shut down its low-code environment for building custom enterprise apps. The Google App Maker will be gradually disabled over the next year. It will fully shut down on January 19, 2021, because of “low usage.”

Google App Maker will start getting deprecated from April 15, 2020. Then, users will not be able to edit and deploy existing apps. However, existing App Maker apps will stop working in January next year.

The data stored in Cloud SQL of App Maker will remain unchanged. According to Google, the data will continue to follow the policies established by the users’ Google Cloud Platform account.

If you have an app using the Google App Maker, you might want to read more about Google’s latest announcement in its official blog post here.