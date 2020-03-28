Google’s latest initiative to help fight and prevent coronavirus pandemic commits $800 million to the cause. This aid will arrive through ad grants, donations, credits, and by assisting manufacturers. First of all, Google will provide the World Health Organization and other government agencies, $250 million in ad grants, to provide critical information on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Google has also destined a $200 million investment fund that would be used by NGO and financial institutions to help small business access capital because many of them are closing or firing workers. Academic institutions and COVID-19 research will get access to $20 million in Google Cloud credits, and it will also provide financial support and expertise to help increase the production capacity of personal protective equipment and other medical supplies.

“Credit notifications will appear in their Google Ads accounts and can be used at any point until the end of 2020 across our advertising platforms. We hope it will help to alleviate some of the cost of staying in touch with their customers.”

“We’re working with our longtime supplier and partner Magid Glove & Safety, with the goal of ramping up production of 2-3 million face masks in the coming weeks that will be provided to the CDC Foundation.”

Google has also increased the limit of how much its employees can donate annually to $10,000 from $7,500. Google has also decided to skip on April Fools this year. It has been an annual tradition for the company, but according to an internal email, they may want to take this year off, out of respect for all those fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Under normal circumstances April Fool’s is a Google tradition and a time to celebrate what makes us an unconventional company,” Twohill wrote in an email this week. “This year, we’re going to take the year off from that tradition out of respect for all those fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. Our highest goal right now is to be helpful to people, so let’s save the jokes for next April, which will undoubtedly be a whole lot brighter than this one.”

Source 9to5Mac

Via 9to5Mac