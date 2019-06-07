Google: the Huawei ban itself is a national security threat to the U.S.

In an interesting turn of events, Alphabet Inc.’s Google has issued a warning that the ban itself imposed by the U.S. upon Huawei represents a national security threat. Google is afraid, according to a recent report, that it might not be allowed to update its Android operating system on Huawei smartphones. This could lead to Huawei developing its own operating system, thus reducing or eliminating its dependency on Google, which, in turn, would hurt “the dominance of American companies such as Google in the longer term”.

Reuters is citing a Financial Times report according to which Google reportedly believes a Huawei-modified Android version would be much more susceptible to hacking.

In the meantime, Facebook decided to no longer allow all if its applications (Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp) to come preinstalled on Huawei devices out of the box. “The Facebook ban, by contrast, applies to any Huawei phone that has not yet left the factory, according to a person familiar with the matter“, Reuters notes.