With the arrival of Android 11, Google has started testing a new feature that will let users perform certain tasks by tapping twice on the rear panel of their Pixel phone. The nifty feature is codenamed ‘Columbus’ – apparently named after the character from Zombieland who follows a ‘double tap’ rule to survive.

As per a report by XDA-Developers, following are the tasks that can be accomplished by tapping twice on the back of a Pixel phone in Android 11:

  • Launch camera
  • Snooze alarm
  • Wake up Google Assistant
  • Dismiss timer
  • Play or pause a song
  • Silence calls
  • Unpin notification
  • Collapse status bar

More importantly, there is also an option that will let users set a custom task to respond to the gesture. Android 11’s double tap feature for Pixel phones reportedly uses the gyroscope and accelerometer.

