With the arrival of Android 11, Google has started testing a new feature that will let users perform certain tasks by tapping twice on the rear panel of their Pixel phone. The nifty feature is codenamed ‘Columbus’ – apparently named after the character from Zombieland who follows a ‘double tap’ rule to survive.
As per a report by XDA-Developers, following are the tasks that can be accomplished by tapping twice on the back of a Pixel phone in Android 11:
- Launch camera
- Snooze alarm
- Wake up Google Assistant
- Dismiss timer
- Play or pause a song
- Silence calls
- Unpin notification
- Collapse status bar
More importantly, there is also an option that will let users set a custom task to respond to the gesture. Android 11’s double tap feature for Pixel phones reportedly uses the gyroscope and accelerometer.
Via: MacRumors