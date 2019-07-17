Google terminates its Chinese censored search engine project

There was a lot of controversy, and mystery, surrounding Google’s Project Dragonfly, aka its Chinese censored search engine. Both The White House and its own employees were asking the company to close the project, which would have allegedly tied searches to phone numbers in China.

It looks like Google has discontinued work on Dragonfly, according to Google’s vice president of public policy, Karan Bhatia, who said in a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, that the censored Chinese search engine project has been “terminated”.

A company spokesperson later reiterated that Google no longer has plans to launch Search in China. What will happen with the project, or Google’s Search presence in China is yet unknown, but at least the company is listening to feedback and is willing to act accordingly.