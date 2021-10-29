An APK teardown found some interesting references within the latest Google Pixel 6’s Series source code. It looks like Google is trying to stay ahead of the curve, and it is already working on the second generation of Google Tensor chipset, likely for the Pixel 7 Series that’ll launch next year.

9to5Google’s APK teardown team found the references while researching the Pixel 6 Series’ source code and found the interesting details. The 2nd generation Google Tensor SoC has a codename of “Cloudripper.” The team, however, doesn’t believe that the newly found name is the name of the upcoming chipset, nor that it’s the codename for the Pixel 7 that’ll be coming next year. It’s likely a codename for the platform that is used to test and analyze the chipset under various conditions. The model number for the device is “GS201,” while the current version of Google Tensor has a model name of “GS101.”

To be fair, it’s not surprising to see companies work on the second generation of products, especially SoCs. It’s a well-known fact that while a company may be releasing its latest and greatest products, it may be working on the second, third, and maybe even the fourth generation at the same time, in order to plan it out and schedule the events and ensure that everything meets with strict deadlines. It’s nothing new, and similar techniques have been used in many other industries and fields to develop products and services.

There were some rumors that Google may also be working on a custom SoC for its Chromebooks, although the model name suggests that it may be related to the Google Pixel smartphone series, instead of other computing devices. The Pixel 6 Series have only just gone on sale, and we’re many months away from hearing any news about the upcoming Pixel 7 Series which are still under development.

