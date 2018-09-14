Google teases Pixel 3, offers sign-up page

Last week Google sent out an official invite to an October 9 event. Unlike regular event invites which hint the topic of the event, this one simply said “I <3 NY”. Whether Google thought this was too ambiguous, or the company wants to consistently make headlines and keep the buzz is anyone’s guess. Now Google teases Pixel 3 news on its Play Store page, and even offers a way to sign-up for the latest news.

The big 3 you see in the image above is part of a Store page for product “three”. It could mean three Pixel phones, it could mean three cameras, it could mean three products (two Pixel phones and a Pixel book), or it could simply mean the Pixel 3 (and XL) is coming.

We’ve seen a plethora of leaks recently surrounding the Pixel 3 XL and even Pixel 3. We’ve seen so many that people are naturally wondering whether we’re being intentionally mislead, and we’re going to end up expecting something, and Google delivering something completely different to wow us. Whatever the case, we’ve got less than a month of rumors, leaks, and reports, until it all becomes official. Head over to the source link to sign-up and receive news from Google on the “three”.