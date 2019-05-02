Without going into too much detail, Google admitted that its Pixel phones were not selling as expected. One of the reasons, aside from the relatively high price tag, was the fact that the Pixel 3 XL had a huge notch almost everybody mocked it for. In order for this not to happen in the future, a new rumor surfaced according to which Google now has three independent design teams in place working on designing smartphones.

Whether that’s for the Pixel 4 or further down the road — because apparently another report suggests the Pixel 4 is already finalized — is yet unknown. Having three independent teams working on smartphone designs could give Google more perspective and freedom in pursuing one that will hopefully be attractive enough to sell volumes. The report suggests that of the three designs, one — the best — will be chosen as final.

Of course, there’s no easy way in verifying the veracity of the report, but it would totally make sense from every perspective. Google has both the manpower and the logistics to keep three teams busy with basically the same project, and internal competition is healthy, as Apple demonstrated it decades ago.