Google suspends business with Huawei, pulls Android license

That only “slight” impact on growth that Huawei founder talked about might be more serious after Alphabet Inc.’s latest move in suspending all business with Huawei. The Android-maker is complying with an order that blacklisted the Chinese company, and, as a direct effect, Google has suspended all business with Huawei that requires the transfer of hardware, software and technical services.

Reuters reports that Huawei will still have access to publicly available resources via open source licensing, and a Google spokesperson confirmed that owners of current Huawei phones will still have access to updates and Google Play services.

For users of our services, Google Play and the security protections from Google Play Protect will continue to function on existing Huawei devices. Huawei will only be able to use the public version of Android and will not be able to get access to proprietary apps and services from Google

For the future, if the status quo remains unchanged, Huawei could only use AOSP versions with no Google Play Store, Gmail, and YouTube apps. This means that the move could dramatically impact all of Huawei’s smartphone business outside of China.