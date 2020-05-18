Just a few days ago, we came across a leak claiming that the Pixel 4a will be priced at $349, undercutting the iPhone SE by $50 in the US market. It appears that the $349 price for the Pixel 4a has been internally locked, or at least that’s what Google’s own survey suggests.

A Reddit user has shared an alleged screenshot of a Google survey that asks users if they’ll buy a Google Pixel phone that has a durable plastic build and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The price of the phone is set at $349, or $14.54 on a monthly plan. The asking price is squarely aimed at the upcoming Pixel 4a, if previous leaks are anything to go by.

The second question is about the “best flagship Google phone” that features a “best in class camera, wireless charging, and water resistance”, plus early access to the latest Google features and innovations. The description makes it abundantly clear that the phone in question is the Pixel 5. But what is surprising is that the phone will start at $699, while the Pixel 4’s base model was priced at $799.

Source: Reddit

