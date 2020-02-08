Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL are expected to receive a successor this year. While they ran on the dated Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 chipset, the Pixel 4a is expected to follow its footsteps and will be powered by the last year’s 7-series Qualcomm SoC.

The information comes from XDA-Developers who did some detective work to scrap out information about the Google Pixel 4a. An earlier report had claimed that Google ‘Sunfish’ will be powered by the Snapdragon 730. Now, it is confirmed that “Sunfish” is actually the codename for the Pixel 4a.

Since the Snapdragon 730 does not support 5G, the Pixel 4a is expected to come in a single 4G model. It is expected to feature a 5.7-5.8-inch single punch-hole display, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and a rear fingerprint scanner.

The Pixel 4a is expected to be priced around the same as Pixel 3a. The phone will be focused on software and camera. Hence, Google might be using a near-year-old SoC. However, the Snapdragon 730 chipset provides impressive performance as well.

Source: XDA-Developers