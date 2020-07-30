Google may finally have revealed the date on which the Pixel 4a arrives, or at least hinted at its debut. The official Google Store now has a dedicated lorem ipsum page that is, in fact, a puzzle that has to be solved to reveal the August 3 date. It is worth noting here that the page does not explicitly mention August 3 as the launch date, but we believe it most likely is.

When you land on the page, you have to tap on the blank boxes to match the color of the Google logo. Here’s the color order you need to achieve: blue, red, yellow, blue, green, and red. The secret message? “The Google just what you’ve been waiting for phone.” We don’t get to see the Pixel 4a itself, but the caption makes it clear that we’re talking about a smartphone here.

A few days ago, leakster Jon Prosser also claimed (with great confidence) that the Pixel 4a will indeed arrive on August 3. Additionally, the text below also hides the mention of a few smartphone attributes such as “videus chatum” (video chat), “lowlightena capturum” (low light capture), “blurtutate bokehus” (blur bokeh), “megapixelum’ (megapixel), “longlastingis batterum” (long lasting battery).