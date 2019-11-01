Android

Google Store lets you save $300 on the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL

November is going to give us tons of discounts when Black Friday arrives, but some companies are starting to shave a couple of bucks to some of their products. Google, for example, has just listed several products with discounts on the Google Store, including the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

The Google Pixel 3 can be yours for just $499. That means $300 less from its original $799 price. If you want the Pixel 3 XL version, it will cost you $599. You can choose the unlocked version, or go with Verizon’s or Google Fi services. We just advise you to hurry up, before they run out of stock. Other deals include the Smart Light starter kit and many Nest bundles.

A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.