Google’s Pixel 4a is possibly one of the worst kept secrets in the smartphone industry right now, appearing in leaked renders, benchmarks, certification databases, and even had its specs leaked extensively in the past few weeks. Now, hi-res render of the phone was briefly listed on the official Google Store in Canada (first spotted by 9to5Google) ahead of its launch.

The render shows the Pixel 4a in black color, flaunting a green power button and what appears to be a matte finish on the rear panel. We see the familiar rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, the squarish camera module with a single lens, and the circular hole-punch cutout on the front housing a single selfie snapper.

Pixel 4a is rumored to draw power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor and will reportedly use a single 12.2MP camera at the back. As per rumors, Google’s next mid-ranger will reportedly be priced between the $300 and $400 price bracket and is right around the corner, that is to say if Google doesn’t delay it again at the last moment.