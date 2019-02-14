Accessories

Google Stations expanding to the Philippines, proliferating fast public Wi-Fi

Contents

The Google Stations initiative is expanding to its sixth country by the end of this month as the company’s Philippines branch has announced that 50 Wi-Fi hotspots will be coming online.

Google is partnering with Smart Wi-Fi and PLDT for infrastructure and will deliver returns through phone number logs and ad splashes at the start of the experience. Access is free for users.

Hotspots will mainly be located at transit centers with Manila’s MRT taking the majority. Luzon stands as the most populated region for stations. The Visayas and Mindanao will each see three stations. See our source link below this story for the full plot on a map.

The Philippines joins Google Station’s other coverage zones in India, Mexico, Nigeria and regional neighbors Indonesia and Thailand.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
Google Stations
Posted In
Accessories, Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Other OS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Free, Google, Google Stations, News, Philippines, wi-fi
, , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.