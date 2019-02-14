Google Stations expanding to the Philippines, proliferating fast public Wi-Fi

The Google Stations initiative is expanding to its sixth country by the end of this month as the company’s Philippines branch has announced that 50 Wi-Fi hotspots will be coming online.

Coming soon: Filipinos will have access to FREE, OPEN, and HIGH QUALITY internet in airports, train stations, and many others. Google Station will be live in 50 locations across the country by end Feb. Thanks to our partners Smart & PLDT for making this possible. #Google4PH pic.twitter.com/egzptP0nTe — Google Philippines (@GooglePH) February 13, 2019

Google is partnering with Smart Wi-Fi and PLDT for infrastructure and will deliver returns through phone number logs and ad splashes at the start of the experience. Access is free for users.

Hotspots will mainly be located at transit centers with Manila’s MRT taking the majority. Luzon stands as the most populated region for stations. The Visayas and Mindanao will each see three stations. See our source link below this story for the full plot on a map.

The Philippines joins Google Station’s other coverage zones in India, Mexico, Nigeria and regional neighbors Indonesia and Thailand.