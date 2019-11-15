RCS stands for Rich Communication Services, and it basically takes your messaging experience to the next level. Those using Facebook Messenger or WhatsApp (or even send iMessages on Apple devices) know the benefits.

You can chat via data or Wi-Fi to send and receive high-resolution photos and videos, as well as see if people have received your latest messages with receipts. Group chats are also possible with added flexibility.

These are just a few of the features Google is now rolling out in the U.S. via its Messages app. If you already have the app installed, go into its settings and enable chat features. Otherwise just download the app from the Play Store.

Google expects the service to be broadly available in the U.S. by the end of year. More and more markets will be added, as Google talks to device makers and carriers for a consistent experience across all devices.

Source: Google