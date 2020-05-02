Google Stadia

Google Stadia is reportedly prepping to receive an option for 4K and HDR-quality streaming on Android-powered TVs, as well as built-in messaging.

The report comes from 9to5Google who dug up some app codes to find a pair of strings that indicate Google Stadia may make 4K streaming a separate toggle, instead of being tied to your data usage settings.

The company recently enabled a capture button on the Stadia Controller. Now, you’ll soon be able to share your Stadia capture’s link to friends. It is said to be very similar to Google Photos’ link sharing feature.

Moreover, Google could introduce a new text chat feature to its cloud-based game streaming platform. A number of references to “chat,” “chat messages,” “conversation,” and “direct messages” were found in the code.

Google may also introduce an achievements list feature and some Stadia store improvements.

Source: 9to5Google

