We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Ever since its debut, Google’s Stadia game streaming service has been limited to playing over Wi-Fi, which also makes sense given the insane amount of data you’ll burn while playing a graphics-heavy game. But for those yearning for an on-the-go Stadia experience, Google has started testing a new capability that will allow users to enjoy Stadia gaming over 4G or 5G cellular networks.

However, Google has not detailed how much data streaming a game on Stadia will consume. Also, it is unclear at what resolution the games will be playable over 4G or 5G networks, and if all games will provide the same graphics output at a particular speed. As mentioned above, this is just an opt-in experimental feature, which means Google might fine-tune the performance issues, if any.

In order to enable gaming over 5G or 4G, open the Stadia app on your phone, tap on your avatar and then Experiments, followed by selecting the Use Mobile Data option. The new Stadia test went live yesterday and has started appearing for users who’ve already enjoyed a gaming session or two over 4G network.

You May Also Like
Spotify debuts video podcasts for free and premium users
Spotify’s video podcasts will be available for free and premium users across the world on both mobile and desktop.
Instagram rolls out a Personal Fundraiser feature in the US
As of now, the Personal Fundraiser feature is live on Android, but will soon be available on the iOS app as well.
Reddit finally brings support for native image galleries
Users will only be allowed to add 20 photos in an image gallery, but the company plans to add support for more media types such as videos and GIFs soon.