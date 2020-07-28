Ever since its debut, Google’s Stadia game streaming service has been limited to playing over Wi-Fi, which also makes sense given the insane amount of data you’ll burn while playing a graphics-heavy game. But for those yearning for an on-the-go Stadia experience, Google has started testing a new capability that will allow users to enjoy Stadia gaming over 4G or 5G cellular networks.

However, Google has not detailed how much data streaming a game on Stadia will consume. Also, it is unclear at what resolution the games will be playable over 4G or 5G networks, and if all games will provide the same graphics output at a particular speed. As mentioned above, this is just an opt-in experimental feature, which means Google might fine-tune the performance issues, if any.

In order to enable gaming over 5G or 4G, open the Stadia app on your phone, tap on your avatar and then Experiments, followed by selecting the Use Mobile Data option. The new Stadia test went live yesterday and has started appearing for users who’ve already enjoyed a gaming session or two over 4G network.