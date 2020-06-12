It’s a big day for Google Stadia fans and everyone who is yet to try it. You can now play games via Stadia on any Android phone out there, in addition to the smartphones officially certified by Google. Just go to the Experiments section in the Stadia app and tap the Play on this device option. Of course, performance will depend on the phone’s hardware, so keep your expectations in check.

Moreover, Google has announced that the first version of its mobile touch controls is now available to all Stadia members. To test it out on your phone, tap on Try touch gamepad prompt once you launch a game without connecting your phone with a controller. Touch controls are now live for all games in Google Stadia’s library.

1sKlxG4RIVgltMYuZnTFT99oqD-JA_ce2cXfywdE.png

Moreover, you can now individually set the resolution for each device on which you play games over Google Stadia. Just go to the Stadia menu > Options > Performance and specify the resolution for that device. It will be automatically applied the next time you launch the game.

Source: Google Support

