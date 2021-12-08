Google Stadia is now available on LG smart TVs

It's been over two years since Google announced its cloud streaming service, Stadia. Even though the service has had a rocky start, it still has some big titles on it, such as EA Sports FIFA 22 and CyberPunk 2077. And now you can enjoy the service on your LG TV as Google Stadia has finally made its way to LG TVs with webOS 5.0 or 6.0.

With the arrival of Stadia on LG TV, LG TVs have both of the two major game streaming services on its WebOS platform: NVIDIA GeForce Now and Google Stadia. However, if you haven't tried any of them and are thinking to give them a shot, there's one difference between the two that you need to know. With Google Stadia's Pro tier, you can stream games in 4K resolution, HDR, and with 5.1 surround sound to your LG TV. However, NVIDIA streams games in 4K resolution to its own Shield TV set-top box only.

In addition to streaming 4K games, Google Stadia has one more advantage over NVIDIA GeForce Now. With Stadia, you can play games on your TV even if you don't have a gamepad. In Google's game streaming service, you can use your phone's touchscreen via the Stadia’s bridge mode.

For those interested in downloading the app, you can download it through the WebOS app store on your LG TV. The app is available in all the 22 countries where Google Stadia is available.

