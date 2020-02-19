Google Stadia is rolling out to several new devices on February 20. Up until now, Stadia was Google Pixel-exclusive. However, that is about to change. Google will allow Stadia games to run on 26 different Android phones.

Here’s the list of 19 new devices that will support Google Stadia:

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10E

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S8 Active

Razer Phone

Razer Phone 2

Asus ROG Phone

Asus ROG Phone II

Source: Stadia Community