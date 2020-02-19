Google Stadia
Google Stadia is rolling out to several new devices on February 20. Up until now, Stadia was Google Pixel-exclusive. However, that is about to change. Google will allow Stadia games to run on 26 different Android phones.

Here’s the list of 19 new devices that will support Google Stadia:

  • Samsung Galaxy S20
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
  • Samsung Galaxy S10
  • Samsung Galaxy S10E
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 9
  • Samsung Galaxy S9
  • Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 8
  • Samsung Galaxy S8
  • Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus
  • Samsung Galaxy S8 Active
  • Razer Phone
  • Razer Phone 2
  • Asus ROG Phone
  • Asus ROG Phone II

Source: Stadia Community

