Google Stadia is rolling out to several new devices on February 20. Up until now, Stadia was Google Pixel-exclusive. However, that is about to change. Google will allow Stadia games to run on 26 different Android phones.
Here’s the list of 19 new devices that will support Google Stadia:
- Samsung Galaxy S20
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
- Samsung Galaxy S10
- Samsung Galaxy S10E
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9
- Samsung Galaxy S9
- Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8
- Samsung Galaxy S8
- Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus
- Samsung Galaxy S8 Active
- Razer Phone
- Razer Phone 2
- Asus ROG Phone
- Asus ROG Phone II
Source: Stadia Community