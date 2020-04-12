Gboard
Google logo appeared on the space bar in the Gboard keyboard in a server-side rollout. However, the change has seemingly already been abandoned.

You may have noticed the Google logo appearing on your device’s keyboard yesterday. If Gboard’s language was set to something other than the system default, the spacebar displayed the language name instead. Moreover, it also removed the Google search shortcut in Gboard.

You may have also observed that the change was reversed within a day. It could be because the update quickly drew criticism from Gboard users around the globe. There’s a community forum thread about the logo update that received nearly 300 replies within 15 hours.

Thankfully, the Gboard space bar is ‘Google’-free once again. Plus, the search shortcut back as well.

