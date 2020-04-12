Gboard
Author
Tags

Google logo appeared on the space bar in the Gboard keyboard in a server-side rollout. However, the change has seemingly already been abandoned.

You may have noticed the Google logo appearing on your device’s keyboard yesterday. If Gboard’s language was set to something other than the system default, the spacebar displayed the language name instead. Moreover, it also removed the Google search shortcut in Gboard.

You may have also observed that the change was reversed within a day. It could be because the update quickly drew criticism from Gboard users around the globe. There’s a community forum thread about the logo update that received nearly 300 replies within 15 hours.

Thankfully, the Gboard space bar is ‘Google’-free once again. Plus, the search shortcut back as well.

Via: Android Police

You May Also Like

Zoom updates default security settings to prevent Zoombombing

Zoom’s new password settings cannot be modified for a single user or free accounts. And even though it adds some hassle, it is also a necessary evil.

Apple joins hands with Stanford to launch an app for COVID-19 first responders

The First Responder COVID-19 Guide app will help first responders schedule a priority testing and also has guides and FAQs on how to avoid getting infected.

Instagram users can now access their DMs on the web

Instagram has been testing DM access on web browsers since January this…