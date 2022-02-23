We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.

Apps

Google is shutting down Chrome Lite mode thanks to cheaper mobile internet

By Roland Udvarlaki February 23, 2022, 7:30 am
Google Chrome Lite Mode saver Source: Pocketnow

Google launched Data Saver all the way back in 2015, and since then, it has been renamed to Lite mode. Data saver features were very popular a few years ago. Chrome kept the feature in the mobile browser version as it provided significantly faster speeds and loading times, even when having bad or slow connections.

Cellular data has become increasingly more affordable in recent years, and Craig, a Chrome Support Manager, has announced that Google would soon sunset Chrome Lite mode in Chrome version 100 for mobile. The next major feature of Chrome’s web browser will not have the feature built-in, and it will do away with all of the data-saving tools and methods (via AndroidPolice).

Google has seen the price of mobile data decrease in many countries around the world, and it believes that removing the feature will not provide any issues as it’s no longer relevant and needed in most places. While that’s true, it remains to be seen how well the browser is equipped to cope with slow connections and loading speeds. In the blog post, Craig mentions that Chrome is still commuted to ensure that the browser can deliver fast webpage loading on mobile.

If you heavily rely on the Lite mode and other data-saving techniques offered by Google, you can still enable data-saver on most Android devices, and other browsers, such as Opera will still offer the feature, or similar methods to save data. Alternatively, if you’re not yet ready for the change, you could decide not to update to Chrome version 100, but it’s worth keeping in mind that each new version contains important bug fixes, most of which also contain patches that prevent malicious code from infecting your device.

Do you use Google Chrome, or do you rely on other third-party web browsers on Android, and iOS? Let us know in the comments below!

