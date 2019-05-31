Google shows restaurants’ popular dishes in Google Maps for Android

Google has been really busy adding new features to Google Maps. Just over the past couple of weeks, Google Maps gained food ordering and takeout capabilities, as well as speed trap and speed limit alerts for a bunch of countries and regions. Not Google is adding one more that it calls “dish-covery”, which is pretty self explanatory. As the feature rolls out, Google Maps users will be presented with a restaurant’s most popular items on the menu, making it easier for you to order.

The popular dishes feature is powered by a machine learning algorithm that matches dish names, provided by Google Maps users, with relevant photos and reviews

Once you find a restaurant using the app, the most popular dishes will be displayed in the Overview tab. If you tap the menu tab, you will also be able to see reviews for dishes, and, if they are in a different language, Google will translate them for you.

The feature is currently only available for Android users, but an iOS version supporting dish-covery will roll out in the coming months.