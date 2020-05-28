Life in lockdown is hard. And like me, if you’ve been working from home for the past four months and have forgotten what being social feels like, your anxiety levels must be through the roof too. Thankfully, Google Search is here to lend a helping hand dealing with your anxiety issues.

Starting today, when you look up for information on anxiety disorders, the knowledge panel will present a series of clinically-validated questions called GAD-7 (Generalized Anxiety Disorder-7). You’ll also find other relevant information such as symptoms and common treatment for anxiety in the panel.

The answers will be used to assess your anxiety levels on a scale of minimal to severe. Depending on your self-assessment result, you can choose to go through additional resources developed by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). Google says the users’ responses to the questions will be private.

Google Search’s anxiety self-assessment feature is currently limited to the US only, but the company has plans of expanding it to more markets too.

Source: Google Blog