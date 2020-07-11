We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

The guys over at 9to5Google have been digging in the latest beta version of the Google Search app, and they found the complete list of Google Pixel devices that are supposed to launch this year and some that were launched last year. However, this information also suggests that we won’t be getting an XL version of the Google Pixel 5.

We have seen way too many leaks of this year’s Google Pixel 4a, and we still don’t know when it will arrive. What we do know, it that this device is apparently going to get a new 5G version. 9to5Google’s Dylan Roussel found a list of devices with their respective codenames in the code of the latest Google Search app. This list includes the Google Pixel 4 “flame,” Pixel 4 XL “coral,” the Pixel 4a “sunfish,” a 5G version of the Pixel 4a “bramble” and the Pixel 5 “redfin.”

Rumors had already claimed that Google was going to skip the Google Pixel 4a XL, and it seems that they will also do the same with the Google Pixel 5 XL. Now, we’re still waiting for a possible launch date for any of these devices. Jon Prosser has also tweeted that the Pixel 4a was supposed to be launched next Monday, July 13, but it seems that they have now decided to move the announcement to August 3.

