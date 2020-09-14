Google has sent out media invites for an event on September 30 where the company is expected to launch new hardware. Of course, it will be a digital event because of the new normal we are living in right now. And oh, Google is not holding any secrets regarding the devices it is going to unveil later this month. “We invite you to learn all about our new Chromecast, our latest smart speaker, and our new Pixel phones,” says the invite. So, we are expecting to see the debut of Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G, as Google promised to reveal more detail about them in the fall season months ago. In addition to the Pixel duo, Google will also launch a new Android TV dongle that has been popping up in leaks with the codename “Sabrina” for a while now, and a new Nest-branded smart speaker.

Get your popcorn ready for #LaunchNightIn.

Click below to know when to tune in. 👇 pic.twitter.com/RpKOinCDHj — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) September 14, 2020

Google’s FAQ page says that the “Launch Night In will be available for viewing by the general public on September 30th at 11am PT.” The company, however, has not revealed details about the platforms where the launch event will be livestreamed for the general public. Coming to the hardware launching during Google’s September 30 event, leaks have revealed a lot about them including specs, features and even images. Starting with the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G, leaked images have hinted that both the devices will share a lot when it comes to their design language. The Pixel 5’s leaked renders also show a design that is heavily inspired by the Pixel 4a, down to the hole-punch display, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a squircle camera module.

Talking about specs, the Pixel 5 will reportedly feature a 6-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh. It will draw power from the Snapdragon 765G SoC ticking alongside 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. At the back, you’ll find a 12.2MP main camera and a wide-angle lens that replaces the telephoto lens found on its predecessor. Selfie and video call duties will be handled by an 8MP front camera, while a 3,800mAh battery will keep the whole package running. Coming to the upcoming Android TV dongle codenamed “Sabrina”, it will reportedly cost $49.99. It might offer a dedicated Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) to automatically enables a low-latency mode for providing a lag-free gaming experience. Leaks suggest it will flaunt a pebble-like design and have a USB Type-C interface for connectivity.