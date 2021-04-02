In April last year, it was reported that Google is designing its own chip called ‘Whitechapel’ that would go inside its Pixel smartphones and Chromebooks as well. Now, another report from 9to5Google mentions that the Pixel 6 will be among the first phones to come equipped with a chip based on the ‘Whitechapel’ platform. Aside from the Pixel 6, Google is reportedly going to use an in-house chip for the upcoming Pixel 5a as well that was recently leaked in all its glory.

“Whitechapel is an effort on Google’s part to create their own systems on a chip (SoCs) to be used in Pixel phones and Chromebooks alike, similar in to how Apple uses their own chips in the iPhone and Mac. Google was said to be co-developing Whitechapel with Samsung, whose Exynos chips rival Snapdragon processors in the Android space.

Per that report, Google would be ready to launch devices with Whitechapel chips as soon as 2021. According to documentation viewed by 9to5Google, this fall’s Pixel phones will indeed be powered by Google’s Whitechapel platform.”

Google is internally calling its chip ‘GS101’, where GS likely stands for Google Silicon. 9To5Google’s report also corroborates what Axios originally reported last year – Google’s ‘Whitechapel’ chip will be manufactured by Samsung’s semiconductor division. The in-house Google SoC will likely be fitted inside two phones with the codenames ‘Raven’ and ‘Oriole’ which are likely the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 5a.

The idea is awesome on paper. Let's just hope Google can achieve what it is hoping for!

Now, Google’s partner for its in-house chip ambitions – Samsung – has been at it for a while now, equipping its phones with a wide range of in-house chips under the Exynos branding. Apple, on the other hand, relies on TSMC to make its A-series processors that go inside the iPhones and iPads. It appears that Google wants the same level of hardware-software control as Apple to milk the maximum performance out of the Pixel phones. The idea is awesome on paper. Let’s just hope Google can achieve what it is hoping for!