Yesterday, November 1st, was the first Monday of the month, which meant that Google’s Pixel devices started receiving the latest security patch to keep the smartphone up to date. Sadly, this also meant that the Pixel 3 Series have received their end of life and are no longer supported by Google.

First things first, the November update includes a lot of fixes for the Pixel devices; there are things such as audio and notifications problems, improved Bluetooth performance, better stability for running certain third-party applications, System UI changes, and improvements and even connection stability when on Wi-Fi. Nearly all of the changes apply to not only the latest Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro devices, but also to the older Pixel 3a, Pixel 4, and 4a as well as the Pixel 5 Series. If you’d like to see all of the changes included, you can find the list here for the full changelog.

Sadly, Google didn’t include any fixes that would improve or fix any of the green tint display issues, flickering, or the reported second punch hole issue on the Pixel 6 Series, but the company promised that it would roll out multiple fixes in December security update. There are also many complaints about the fingerprint sensor being very slow and inaccurate on the Pixel 6 Series, although it remains to be seen if Google can make the performance and reliability better.

In other news, the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL have received their end of life and no longer receive security updates. This means that the device will no longer receive important security updates, and it will be more likely that hackers and other harmful malware could cause data loss or steal data from the device.

The Pixel 3 Series are still great devices today and can handle most of the tasks you throw at it. Still, if you want to keep on using it, it’s best recommended to upgrade, keep it as a secondary device, or use our sister site XDA-Developers to put a new ROM on it. However, some knowledge is required, and you must be aware that you can break your device, so do it at your own risk.

